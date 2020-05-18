B.C.’s coronavirus update May 18, 2020

Posted May 18, 2020 5:08 pm

B.C. health officials will provide the latest numbers Monday in the fight against COVID-19.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix will speak at 3 p.m.

There have been 2,428 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed in B.C., including 21 cases on Saturday.

One hundred and forty-one people have died from the virus.

There are 49 people in hospital with 11 people in the ICU.

In total, 1,908 people have fully recovered from the virus.

