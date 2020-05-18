Health

B.C.’s coronavirus update May 18, 2020

By Global News
Global News

Posted May 18, 2020 5:08 pm

B.C. health officials will provide the latest numbers Monday in the fight against COVID-19.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix will speak at 3 p.m.

Full coverage of coronavirus in B.C.

The daily updates will be streamed live at globalnews.ca and broadcast live on BC1.

There have been 2,428 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed in B.C., including 21 cases on Saturday.

One hundred and forty-one people have died from the virus.

There are 49 people in hospital with 11 people in the ICU.

In total, 1,908 people have fully recovered from the virus.

