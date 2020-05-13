B.C.’s top doctor gives dating advice, how to ‘keep our germs to ourselves’ amid COVID-19

As British Columbians face the prospect of slowly expanding their social circles, B.C.’s provincial health officer is urging the public to be extra cautious when it comes to dating and romance.

While spring may be a time when, to paraphrase Alfred, Lord Tennyson, a person’s fancy lightly turns to thoughts of love, Dr. Bonnie Henry wants to remind us that the novel coronavirus is a respiratory virus that can be shared through intimate contact.

Dating tips, advice for those practicing social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic

Henry said love in the time of COVID-19 means taking things slowly and with one person at a time.

“This is not the time to do rapid serial dating, OK?” Henry said Tuesday. “So pick somebody, see if it works and then take your time.”

Henry reminded the public that bringing someone into your circle means that you’re effectively bringing that person’s contacts into your circle as well.

Online dating during the COVID-19 pandemic

Henry noted that the novel coronavirus pandemic can be a lonely time for people,

