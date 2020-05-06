B.C. sets mid-May target to reopen restaurants with coronavirus precautions

B.C. restaurants could soon get the green light to reopen with enhanced precautions to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry ordered bars and restaurants to cease dine-in service on March 20.

While the province has not given a specific date for that order to be lifted, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry set a “mid-May” target for restaurants, cafes and pubs to reopen.

She said when that happens, her closure order will likely be revised to require establishments to keep tables two metres apart.

Reopening hotels and resorts with enhanced protocols could be possible by June if the COVID-19 transmission rate remains low or continues to decline.

Under the province’s plan to restart the economy, restaurants will need to have clear policies barring anyone from coming to work sick and to regularly screen workers.

“High-touch” areas must be frequently cleaned,

