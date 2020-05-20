B.C. shops reopen as retailers, shoppers adjust to the new normal

As the province entered the second phase of its plan to reopen the economy, retail shoppers saw safety measures in place to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Boards covering some storefronts came down in downtown Vancouver as retail businesses started to welcome customers.

Calls to repurpose Robson Street public space for expanded retail and patios

Customers at downtown Vancouver’s Pacific Centre shopping mall experienced several changes, including enhanced cleaning, signs on how to navigate space while maintaining social distance and a limit on customers in stores at any one time.

Customers will likely be asked to sanitize and some stores are providing masks and gloves.

Caposhie, a clothing store located on South Granville, reopened on March 15 and owner Adelle Renaud says they still have to diversify in order to survive.

“We sort of spent our time kind of building the back end up,

