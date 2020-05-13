B.C. well positioned to host games if NHL returns to complete the season: premier

If the NHL returns this season, British Columbia is on the fast track to hosting games.

Premier John Horgan spoke to NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on Tuesday, and the premier says he was told the province is well positioned as the NHL considers options for resuming the 2019-20 season.

“The NHL has a good track record in Vancouver. The 50th year of the [Vancouver Canucks] franchise is this year. What a great way to celebrate that 50 years, to bring hockey back to Canada and North America, to bring hockey back to B.C.,” Horgan said.

“Mr. Bettman didn’t give us a timeline at all. He was encouraged the province was supporting the initiative. We are hopeful Mr. Bettman will have more to say in the weeks ahead.”

Sport Minister Lisa Beare has been working with the Vancouver Canucks to coordinate the use of Rogers Arena, and potentially other arenas in Metro Vancouver and other parts of the province.

