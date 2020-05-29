B.C. woman does not qualify for compassionate travel exemption to bury mother in New Brunswick

A Vancouver woman is asking New Brunswick to review its COVID-19 travel restrictions after being denied permission to enter the province in order to bury her mother.

Lesley Shannon, who grew up in Rothesay, N.B., is questioning why her situation does not fall under the province’s compassionate travel exemption.

“I just wonder what it takes to be considered compassionate and worthy of compassion,” she said.

“It’s my mother. My father has passed. The only people left are my brother and I. My mother was a resident of Rothesay since 1982 … and she’s not worthy, in death, of any respect? That breaks my heart.”

According to provincial spokesperson Shawn Berry, the province grants some exemptions for “in-home end of life visitation; end of life visitation in a hospital, nursing home or hospice to provide care for a person in need of in-home support; to receive in-home care; or to provide or receive child care services that are not available by other means.”

Between May 11 and May 22 the province received 135 compassionate travel applications.

