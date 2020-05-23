bad-lie:-cross-border-golf-course-unplayable-for-canadian-members

Border restrictions related to COVID-19 are proving a hazard for Canadian members of a golf course along the Canada-U.S. boundary.

The Aroostook Valley Country Club, built during the Prohibition era of the 1920s, has its pro shop and parking lot in the state of Maine, while the clubhouse and fairways are in New Brunswick.

Canadian members have crossed through the border point at Fort Fairfield, Maine, for years, but pandemic concerns have blocked them from entering the state. And even if they could get in, they’d have to self-isolate for 14 days upon returning home.

“Unfortunately right now with the international border closed, our Canadian membership cannot get to the golf course because the roads that lead to the golf course are entirely in the United States,” said club pro Stephen Leitch.

“They need to go through an official point of entry to get to our parking lot and they are not able to access the golf course right now.”

Leitch said some of the club’s American members are lobbying Sen.

