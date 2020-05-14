BC Health Officials urge less travel this May Long-weekend to reduce COVID-19

VICTORIA, B.C. – Less travel is the most important action British Columbians can take this May long-weekend to continue to reduce the transmission of COVID-19, as stated by Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry.

During Thursday’s update, Henry said while the rate of new cases is slowing, the total number of confirmed cases in the Northern Health Region is now at 58 and 15 new cases were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,392.

According to Henry, there are currently 372 active cases in B.C.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Henry says, out of the total cases, 1,885 have since recovered from the virus.

58 patients with COVID-19 are in hospital, while 12 of those are in ICU. Two patients remain in hospital in Northern Health.

135 people across the province have since passed away from the virus.

According to Health Minister, Adrian Dix, over 6,000 patients have been contacted for the rescheduling of elective surgeries since the Province made an announcement to resume surgeries starting May 18.