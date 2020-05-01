BC Hydro introducing Portage Program to keep boaters safe around Site C

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – In order to keep Peace River boaters safe near Site C construction sites, B.C. Hydro is introducing a Portage Program.

According to B.C. Hydro, they are rerouting a short section of the Peace River during construction of the Site C Project which will result in permanent closures on the Peace and Moberly Rivers beginning June 15, 2020.

To move boaters around the construction area, Hydro says they have set up a seasonal portage program to transport non-motorized vessels, up to 20 feet, by road past the dam.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

The program will operate between the Halfway River boat launch and the Peace Island Park boat launch from June 15 to September 15.

Reservations are required seven days in advance of pickup by calling 1-877-217-0777 ext. 1.