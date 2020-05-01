NewsRegionalSite C

BC Hydro introducing Portage Program to keep boaters safe around Site C

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Map showing boat portage locations along the Peace River. Source BC Hydro

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Only one worker in self-isolation at Site C Project as of Friday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro is reporting, as of Friday, May 1, only one person is in...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

BC Hydro introducing Portage Program to keep boaters safe around Site C

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - In order to keep Peace River boaters safe near Site C construction sites, B.C....
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Zimmer opposes Liberal Government’s ban on firearms

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced, on Friday, a ban on assault-style firearms. Local MP Bob...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – In order to keep Peace River boaters safe near Site C construction sites, B.C. Hydro is introducing a Portage Program.

According to B.C. Hydro, they are rerouting a short section of the Peace River during construction of the Site C Project which will result in permanent closures on the Peace and Moberly Rivers beginning June 15, 2020.

To move boaters around the construction area, Hydro says they have set up a seasonal portage program to transport non-motorized vessels, up to 20 feet, by road past the dam.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The program will operate between the Halfway River boat launch and the Peace Island Park boat launch from June 15 to September 15.

Reservations are required seven days in advance of pickup by calling 1-877-217-0777 ext. 1.

Previous articleWill the ‘double bubble’ bring coronavirus trouble? Not if you’re sensible, experts say
Next articleOnly one worker in self-isolation at Site C Project as of Friday

More Articles Like This

Only one worker in self-isolation at Site C Project as of Friday

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro is reporting, as of Friday, May 1, only one person is in self-isolation, while 874 are working...
Read more

Zimmer opposes Liberal Government’s ban on firearms

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced, on Friday, a ban on assault-style firearms. Local MP Bob Zimmer says he  is strongly...
Read more

District of Hudson’s Hope to keep campgrounds closed until further notice

News Tracy Teves - 0
HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - The District of Hudson's Hope says it will keep its boat launches and campgrounds closed until further notice. In a letter...
Read more

May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

News Tracy Teves - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The month of May has been proclaimed Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month by the Government of British Columbia. The Government is asking all...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv