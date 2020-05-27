NewsRegionalSite C

BC Hydro to conduct more work in Hudson’s Hope for Site C

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Avatar
Scott Brooks

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – Over the next couple of weeks, as part of the Site C Project, B.C. Hydro says it will be conducting archaeological field studies near the Hudson’s Hope shoreline, as well as upgrading the brake check on Canyon Drive.

According to Hydro, field studies will be taking place near the Hudson’s Hope berm.

For the field studies, small teams will be conducting archaeological field studies using shovels and trucks. The studies are being done in preparation for the construction of the shoreline protection berm, which will start this fall.

As for the brake check on Canyon Drive, upgrades will be made to improve road safety due to an increase in trucks hauling from Portage Mountain Quarry.

Work begins this week and is expected to continue for two weeks.

More information can be found on the Site C Project website.

