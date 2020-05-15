HealthNewsRegional

BC must continue to be ‘measured and thoughtful’ when moving forward with COVID-19 recovery

By Scott Brooks
B.C.'s top medical health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (right) with Health Minister Adrian Dix. B.C. government photo

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region remains at 58 and 15 new cases were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,407, as released by Health Officials on Friday.

According to Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, there are currently 359 active cases in B.C., down from 372 on Thursday.

Henry says, out of the total cases, 1,908 have since recovered from the virus.

51 patients with COVID-19 are in hospital, while 12 of those are in ICU.

140 people across the province have since passed away from the virus.

While the number of active cases continues to drop, Henry says British Columbians must continue to be “measured and thoughtful” with each step forward in our COVID-19 recovery.

“We must continue to be measured and thoughtful with each step forward in our COVID-19 recovery… We want a strong start, and to do that we need to stay local, stay apart and stay 100 percent committed to working together.”

