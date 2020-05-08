BC Parks to reopen Provincial Parks starting May 14

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Parks is starting to implement plans for re-opening provincial parks.

According to the Province, starting May 14, B.C. Parks will start to reopen the majority of provincial parks and protected areas and marine parks, which will allow British Columbians more access to safe outdoor recreation opportunities, while meeting the COVID-19 guidelines of the Provincial Health Officer.

On May 14, many front- and back-country trails, beaches, picnic areas, washroom facilities and boat launches will reopen for day-use.

Then on June 1, B.C. Parks plans to reopen most provincial campgrounds and back-country camping.

Some changes will take place at campgrounds, such as additional spacing between campsites and limitations on the number of guests in campgrounds.

For more information on the status of a specific park, you can visit bcparks.ca.