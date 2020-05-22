BC residents encouraged to take part in COVID-19 survey

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province is running an online survey where British Columbians can share their COVID-19 pandemic experiences.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, this survey allows the Province to understand the impacts of the measures that were taken to control COVID-19 in B.C. and flatten the curve.

This survey is a collaboration of B.C. public health experts, health authority medical health officers, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control and the Provincial Health Services Authority, as well as the Provincial Health Officer.

As part of the survey, there is also an opportunity for British Columbians to express their interest in participating in further studies, including a serology blood test study to determine immunity within B.C.

So far, over 275,000 British Columbians have completed the survey.

The survey can be completed by visiting bccdc.ca/covid19survey.