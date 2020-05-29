BC sees another decrease in active cases, no new deaths reported as of Friday

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region is still at 63 and four new cases were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,562, as released by Health Officials on Friday.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, there are currently 228 active cases in B.C., which is down from 241 on Thursday.

Henry says, out of the total cases, 2,170 have since recovered from the virus.

34 patients with COVID-19 are in hospital, while six of those are in ICU.

A total of 164 people across the province have since passed away from the virus.

For safety protocols at workplaces and businesses, Health Officials say WorkSafeBC is the first stop when looking for the latest information and guidance for your workplace. You can worksafebc.com.