BC SPCA hosting online edition of Lock-In for Love Fundraiser

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. SPCA is holding its Annual Lock-In for Love Fundraiser, but this year with a twist.

Instead of holding public events at SPCA branches across the province, due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the SPCA is asking participants to take part in the fundraiser at home.

For this year’s Lock-In for love Fundraiser, wrapping up June 13, the SPCA says you do not have to walk, run, jump or even lock yourself up this year, all you need is to share your fundraising page and ask friends and family to help raise funds for animals in need.

Participants who raise $500 or more will receive a $50 SPCA gift card, and anyone raising $1,000 or more will receive a custom heart-shaped puzzle printed with a picture of your pet or favourite animal.

For more information and to register, you can visit the B.C. SPCA’s website.