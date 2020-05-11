BC to move slowly through reopening as COVID-19 is still here: Health Officials

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region is now at 57 and 23 new cases were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,353 as announced by Health Officials on Monday.

According to Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, there are currently 634 active cases in BC.

Henry says, out of the total cases, 1,719 have since recovered from the virus.

As for the number of cases in hospitals across the province, 66 are hospitalized, while 18 of those are in ICU.

130 people across the province have since passed away from the virus.

Both Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix say the Province is going to move slowly through reopening as the virus “is not on the run, it is still here.”

Next week, the Province will begin Phase 2 of reopening the Province.