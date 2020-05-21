BC Transit to continue with COVID-19 safety measures as Province restarts

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Transit is continuing with many of the safety measures put in place to respond to COVID-19 and is implementing additional practices and procedures to align with B.C.’s Restart Plan.

While the Province is restarting, B.C. Transit says it will continue to keep safety measures in place, such as enhanced cleaning and sanitization and physical distancing.

According to B.C. Transit, some new measures will include the encouragement of all users to wear face masks and the return of front door loading and fare collection beginning June 1.

Transit says it will continue to provide safe transportation services as they work with their partners to adjust or implement measures based on advice from the Provincial Health Officer.

More information can be found by visiting bctransit.com/COVID19.