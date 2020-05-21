HealthNewsRegional

BC Transit to continue with COVID-19 safety measures as Province restarts

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Washouts, flodding experienced on Dawson Creek Roads

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Argo Roads South Peace is warning drivers of some driving hazards as the Dawson Creek...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

BC Transit to continue with COVID-19 safety measures as Province restarts

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Transit is continuing with many of the safety measures put in place to...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Ottawa announces more funding for Indigenous people living off-reserves

OTTAWA, O.N. - The Prime Minister has announced new funding for Indigenous people living in urban centres.
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Transit is continuing with many of the safety measures put in place to respond to COVID-19 and is implementing additional practices and procedures to align with B.C.’s Restart Plan.

While the Province is restarting, B.C. Transit says it will continue to keep safety measures in place, such as enhanced cleaning and sanitization and physical distancing.

According to B.C. Transit, some new measures will include the encouragement of all users to wear face masks and the return of front door loading and fare collection beginning June 1.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Transit says it will continue to provide safe transportation services as they work with their partners to adjust or implement measures based on advice from the Provincial Health Officer.

More information can be found by visiting bctransit.com/COVID19.

Previous articleCoronavirus: More than 40,000 health-care workers taking part in hydroxychloroquine trial
Next articleAdvocates say Montreal inmate’s COVID-19 death highlights need for action

More Articles Like This

Washouts, flodding experienced on Dawson Creek Roads

News Scott Brooks - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Argo Roads South Peace is warning drivers of some driving hazards as the Dawson Creek area receives significant rainfall amounts...
Read more

Advocates say Montreal inmate’s COVID-19 death highlights need for action

Health Global News - 0
By The Canadian Press Posted May 21, 2020 2:07 pm Rights groups and families of detainees are calling for action from the Quebec government after an...
Read more

Coronavirus: More than 40,000 health-care workers taking part in hydroxychloroquine trial

Health Global News - 0
LONDON/BANGKOK — Healthcare workers in Britain and Thailand have started taking part in a trial to determine whether two anti-malarial drugs can prevent COVID-19,...
Read more

Business as usual? Quebec retailers report slower sales amid coronavirus reopening

Health Global News - 0
More than two weeks after being allowed to reopen following the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions, Quebec store owners are finding that permission to open...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv