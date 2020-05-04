NewsRegional

BC Transit to resume front door loading and fare collection starting June 1

By Scott Brooks

BC Transit to resume front door loading and fare collection starting June 1

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Transit says it is enhancing safety measures to allow for front door loading...
Contractor told to pay $15 million for the cost of fighting Beatton Airport Road Forest Fire

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Government wants a B.C. Logging contract to pay for the...
RCMP vehicle hit after short police chase

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B - One person is in custody after ramming into a Grande Prairie RCMP vehicle.
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Transit says it is enhancing safety measures to allow for front door loading and fare collection.

According to B.C. Transit, starting June 1, 2020, it will be enhancing safety measures for all provincial transit systems that will allow for a return to front door loading and collection of fares in all B.C. Transit communities.

With the change, fares will be collected on conventional, community, and handyDART services.

B.C. Transit says it will be installing a temporary vinyl panel to allow for physical distancing for the operator and customers on all buses without a full driver door to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This aligns with the Provincial Health Officer’s orders.

Rear door loading and not collecting fares will continue until June 1.

