‘be-caring’:-doctor-makes-emotional-plea-after-toronto-park-crowded-amid-covid-19

A doctor has made an emotional plea after thousands of people flooded a Toronto park on Saturday, apparently flouting physical distancing rules in place to stem the spread of COVID-19.

In a video posted to Twitter on Saturday, Abdu Sharkawy a Toronto-area infectious diseases specialist, urged Canadians to consider the risks their actions can pose for others, saying “everyone is in this together.”

This isn’t right. Respect and compassion is a 2 way street. pic.twitter.com/xtecDTB3x5

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

— Abdu Sharkawy (@SharkawyMD) May 23, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

“Every single one of us is responsible for each other, it doesn’t matter whether it says doctor before your name or not,” he said.

Sharkawy’s remarks came just hours after videos and photos surfaced online of thousands of people crowding Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto on Saturday.

The photos show hoards of park-goers sitting in groups, appearing to be closer than the two-metre distance recommended by health officials.

Sharkawy said he felt “hurt” to see people ignoring the physical distancing rules.

“I’m really saddened when I see that because I wonder if those people know the sacrifices people like myself or my colleagues in the emergency room and the ICU are making to allow you to have the freedom to spend your day out in the sun,

Advertisement

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS