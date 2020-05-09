biggest-threat-to-brazil’s-coronavirus-response-may-be-its-own-leader:-medical-journal

The biggest threat to Brazil’s ability to successfully combat the spread of the coronavirus and tackle the unfolding public health crisis is the country’s president, Jair Bolsonaro, according to British medical journal The Lancet.

In an editorial, the Lancet said his disregard for and flouting of lockdown measures is sowing confusion across Brazil, which reported a record number of COVID-19 deaths on Friday, and is fast emerging as one of the world’s coronavirus hot spots.

Brazil’s Health Ministry on Friday registered 10,222 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 751 related deaths. That brought the total of confirmed cases in Brazil to 145,328 and deaths to 9,897, the most deadly outbreak in an emerging market nation.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Bolsonaro, a former army captain, is becoming increasingly hamstrung by political crisis following his recent sacking of popular Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta and the resignation of Justice Minister Sergio Moro, The Lancet said.

Story continues below advertisement

2:36Coronavirus outbreak: Brazil’s homeless face many risks amid COVID-19

Coronavirus outbreak: Brazil’s homeless face many risks amid COVID-19

“The challenge is ultimately political,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS