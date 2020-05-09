Health

Biggest threat to Brazil’s coronavirus response may be its own leader: medical journal

Avatar
By Global News
biggest-threat-to-brazil’s-coronavirus-response-may-be-its-own-leader:-medical-journal

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Physical distancing still necessary to keep COVID-19 curve flattened in BC

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region is now...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Organics Pilot Project seeking donation of waste from the public

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northern Environmental Action Team and the Peace River Regional District are asking for...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Lake Point Golf & Country Club to open soon for the season

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Lake Point Golf and Country Club will soon be opening for the 2020 season. According...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

The biggest threat to Brazil’s ability to successfully combat the spread of the coronavirus and tackle the unfolding public health crisis is the country’s president, Jair Bolsonaro, according to British medical journal The Lancet.

In an editorial, the Lancet said his disregard for and flouting of lockdown measures is sowing confusion across Brazil, which reported a record number of COVID-19 deaths on Friday, and is fast emerging as one of the world’s coronavirus hot spots.

Brazil’s Health Ministry on Friday registered 10,222 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 751 related deaths. That brought the total of confirmed cases in Brazil to 145,328 and deaths to 9,897, the most deadly outbreak in an emerging market nation.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Bolsonaro, a former army captain, is becoming increasingly hamstrung by political crisis following his recent sacking of popular Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta and the resignation of Justice Minister Sergio Moro, The Lancet said.

Story continues below advertisement

2:36Coronavirus outbreak: Brazil’s homeless face many risks amid COVID-19

Coronavirus outbreak: Brazil’s homeless face many risks amid COVID-19

“The challenge is ultimately political,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleCanada’s Indigenous leaders say more help is needed as COVID-19 outbreaks rise
Next articleCoronavirus: Pfizer prepares for large-scale vaccine production

More Articles Like This

Trump says ‘no rush’ for more U.S. financial aid despite 20M job losses last month

Health Global News - 0
President Donald Trump said Friday he’s in “no rush” to negotiate another financial rescue bill, even as the government reported that more than 20...
Read more

Coronavirus: Pfizer prepares for large-scale vaccine production

Health Global News - 0
Pfizer Inc said on Friday it is in talks to shift more of its medicine production to outside contractors as it prepares for large-scale...
Read more

Canada’s Indigenous leaders say more help is needed as COVID-19 outbreaks rise

Health Global News - 0
First Nations, Inuit and Metis leaders are raising concern about a growing number of outbreaks of COVID-19 in Indigenous communities and say it’s getting harder to...
Read more

More than 1,500 new coronavirus cases reported in Canada — 60% of them from Quebec

Health Global News - 0
Quebec remains the province with the most number of novel coronavirus cases and deaths, as Canada added 1,514 new cases and 161 new deaths...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv