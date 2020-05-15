NewsRegionalSite C

Boaters advised to use caution when passing through Site C dam site

By Scott Brooks
A view of Site C along the Peace River. Source BC Hydro

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro is advising Peace River boaters and users to use caution when passing through the Site C dam site.

According to Hydro, in-river work is being performed on both banks of the Peace River at the dam site to prepare for river diversion later this year.

Boaters can expect to see in-river hazards due to shallow areas close to the work site, material being placed into the river, and restricted areas marked with safety signage and beacons.

Hydro says permanent closures on the Peace and Moberly Rivers begin on June 15, 2020, when a debris management system is installed approximately two kilometres upstream of the construction area.

Earlier in the month, Hydro introduced a portage program to allow boaters to travel safely around the construction site.

