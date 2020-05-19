HealthNews

Bold Promotions to sell hand sanitizer as part of efforts to fight COVID-19

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Bold Promotions is selling hand sanitizer. Source Sam Warren

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Northern Health performs 1,200 surgeries during COVID-19, 685 elective surgeries postponed

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Approximately 685 non-urgent elective surgeries were postponed by Northern Health due to the COVID-19...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Bold Promotions to sell hand sanitizer as part of efforts to fight COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Bold Promotions has joined the effort to support the community in keeping sanitized during...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Food Drive this Saturday for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A food drive will be taking place to show support for community members affected...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Bold Promotions has joined the effort to support the community in keeping sanitized during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

According to Bold Promotions owner, Sam Warren, hand sanitizer is in stock and is ready to sell at the office, which is being offered in 1 litre spray bottles and 3.78 litre jugs.

A couple weeks ago, Warren says Bold Promotions partnered up with a local B.C. distillery in Vernon, recognizing a need for hand sanitizer in Northern B.C.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“I wanted to create a bulk refill station where people could bring their empty containers to fill and then also sell the bulk jugs so you can fill your empty containers at home.”

Warren says there will be an endless supply throughout the summer and they can even ship across Canada to supply the continuous demand for hand sanitizer.

For more information, you can call Bold Promotions at 250-785-3535 or email sales@boldpromotions.ca.

Previous articleFood Drive this Saturday for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic
Next articleU.S.-China tensions could make WHO coronavirus review ‘incredibly difficult:’ expert

More Articles Like This

Northern Health performs 1,200 surgeries during COVID-19, 685 elective surgeries postponed

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Approximately 685 non-urgent elective surgeries were postponed by Northern Health due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. According to Northern Health Communications...
Read more

Ottawa Public Health reports 1,824 confirmed coronavirus cases, 78% recovered

Health Global News - 0
Posted May 19, 2020 4:25 pm Ottawa Public Health identified 71 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the city over the Victoria Day long...
Read more

No physical distancing needed on flights, but ban washroom lineups: airline trade group

Health Global News - 0
The trade association for the world’s major airlines is proposing a range of measures aimed at relaunching the global air travel industry — including...
Read more

U.S.-China tensions could make WHO coronavirus review ‘incredibly difficult:’ expert

Health Global News - 0
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there will need to be “improvements” made to the World Health Organization in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic,...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv