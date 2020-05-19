Bold Promotions to sell hand sanitizer as part of efforts to fight COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Bold Promotions has joined the effort to support the community in keeping sanitized during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

According to Bold Promotions owner, Sam Warren, hand sanitizer is in stock and is ready to sell at the office, which is being offered in 1 litre spray bottles and 3.78 litre jugs.

A couple weeks ago, Warren says Bold Promotions partnered up with a local B.C. distillery in Vernon, recognizing a need for hand sanitizer in Northern B.C.

“I wanted to create a bulk refill station where people could bring their empty containers to fill and then also sell the bulk jugs so you can fill your empty containers at home.”

Warren says there will be an endless supply throughout the summer and they can even ship across Canada to supply the continuous demand for hand sanitizer.

For more information, you can call Bold Promotions at 250-785-3535 or email sales@boldpromotions.ca.