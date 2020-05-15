brad-gushue-shifts-focus-with-curling-schedule-and-fitness-franchises-on-hold

The spring season is usually a very busy time for Canadian curling champion Brad Gushue, who would normally be juggling his packed on-ice schedule with work duties as an Orangetheory Fitness franchisee.

Instead, the veteran skip is home in St. John’s, N.L., with his athletic pursuits on hold and his studios temporarily closed.

“It’s been a challenge for me because for what’s felt like a couple years it’s just been go, go, go,” Gushue said. “Now all of a sudden it seems like an extended vacation with nowhere to go.”

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Gushue guided his Newfoundland and Labrador team to victory at the Tim Hortons Brier last March in Kingston, Ont. It was his third national men’s curling title in four years.

READ MORE: 2020 Brier comes to an end in Kingston as Gushue claims victory

The Brier was the last major Canadian sporting event before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. His team would have represented the country at the world championship in Glasgow, Scotland, but the event was cancelled.

Story continues below advertisement

“When this first started,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS