NewsSports

Braedyn Funke signs with the University of Oklahoma Sooners

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Braedyn Funke signs with the University of Oklahoma Sooners

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John Huskies' goalie Braedyn Funke has signed on to play for the...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

City expecting more calls to COVID-19 Hotline as businesses open

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John expects an uptick in phone calls...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Responses still being collected for UBC’s Rural Health Care Survey

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Responses are still being collected for a survey looking at how health care is...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John Huskies’ goalie Braedyn Funke has signed on to play for the University of Oklahoma Sooners in the American Collegiate Hockey Association.

Funke played with the Huskies starting mid-way through this past season, wining three games before being sidelined due to a hand injury.

Funke would then return to the Huskies’ lineup and would post a record of 7-1, with a 1.80 goals against average and .918 save percentage in the regular season.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

During the NWJHL playoffs, Funke would help the Huskies win all three games and would carry them to the finals.

The Huskies were scheduled to play against the North Peace Navigators in the final series but was cancelled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Before playing with the Huskies, Funke played two seasons with the Comox Valley Glacier Kings of the VIJHL.

Previous articleCity expecting more calls to COVID-19 Hotline as businesses open

More Articles Like This

City expecting more calls to COVID-19 Hotline as businesses open

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John expects an uptick in phone calls to their COVID-19 Hotline as...
Read more

Responses still being collected for UBC’s Rural Health Care Survey

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Responses are still being collected for a survey looking at how health care is being provided in rural communities...
Read more

Rotary Club raises over $5,600 for Women’s Resource Society

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Rotary Club of Fort St. John was able to raise over $5,600 through the Mother’s Day Drive-by Fundraiser...
Read more

Moose FM to offer free advertising to help local businesses

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The last two months have hurt most businesses in our community. We at Moose FM are no...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv