Braedyn Funke signs with the University of Oklahoma Sooners

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John Huskies’ goalie Braedyn Funke has signed on to play for the University of Oklahoma Sooners in the American Collegiate Hockey Association.

Funke played with the Huskies starting mid-way through this past season, wining three games before being sidelined due to a hand injury.

Funke would then return to the Huskies’ lineup and would post a record of 7-1, with a 1.80 goals against average and .918 save percentage in the regular season.

During the NWJHL playoffs, Funke would help the Huskies win all three games and would carry them to the finals.

The Huskies were scheduled to play against the North Peace Navigators in the final series but was cancelled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Before playing with the Huskies, Funke played two seasons with the Comox Valley Glacier Kings of the VIJHL.