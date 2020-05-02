Health

Brampton mayor concerned after 105-year-old grandmother’s pleas for water at nursing home go unanswered

By Global News
Global News

Inside a room on the third floor of the Isabel and Arthur Meighen Long-Term Care Home in midtown Toronto, Teresa Brown lies in a bed talking periodically out loud to her children and grandchildren who have been watching her remotely from the camera on a tablet they’ve set up on a bedside table.

The 105-year-old is the grandmother of Patrick Brown, the mayor of Brampton, who told Global News that he, like the rest of the family, is concerned.

“I’m hesitant to talk about my own worries, but obviously this keeps me up at night. It’s very stressful,” he said.

READ MORE: Ontario allows certain businesses, workplaces to reopen May 4

The home is in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak. According to the Salvation Army, which runs the nursing home, 34 residents have died. Seventy-four others have tested positive for coronavirus as have 26 staff members.

Teresa’s family is so concerned about the conditions inside the facility that they and the families of three other residents have written to the home’s administrators, The Salvation Army and Ontario’s health minister to formally complain about the staff shortage.

