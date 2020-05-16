Health

Brazil loses second health minister in a month as coronavirus outbreak grows

Avatar
By Global News
brazil-loses-second-health-minister-in-a-month-as-coronavirus-outbreak-grows

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Mayor Ackerman says its smarter to borrow money to build new RCMP detachment

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman says it wouldn't be smart for...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

BC must continue to be ‘measured and thoughtful’ when moving forward with COVID-19 recovery

VICTORIA, B.C. - The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region remains at 58 and...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Boaters advised to use caution when passing through Site C dam site

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro is advising Peace River boaters and users to use caution when passing...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Brazil lost its second health minister in a month on Friday after President Jair Bolsonaro demanded wider use of unproven anti-malarial drugs to fight the coronavirus outbreak, adding to turmoil in one of the pandemic’s worst global hotspots.

Brazilians banged pots from windows and health experts reacted with outrage at the resignation of Nelson Teich, the second doctor to leave the top Health Ministry job as the outbreak explodes.

Brazil’s confirmed cases climbed past Germany and France this week, growing at a daily pace second only to the United States.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Bolsonaro had demanded on Thursday that Teich issue federal guidelines for the early use of hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus patients, despite studies that cast doubt on the effectiveness of the malaria drug for COVID-19 and raised concerns it may cause heart problems.

Story continues below advertisement

“I was elected to make decisions. And the decision about chloroquine goes through me,” Bolsonaro told business leaders in a video conference on Thursday, adding that his call to end state orders on social distancing should also be the last word.

2:36Coronavirus outbreak: Brazil’s homeless face many risks amid COVID-19

Coronavirus outbreak: Brazil’s homeless face many risks amid COVID-19

“Just like a commander in battle: He has to decide.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement
Previous articleCanada’s daily coronavirus death toll is lowest since late April
Next articleFive dead, 38 infected in second coronavirus outbreak at Langley, B.C., care home

More Articles Like This

Yukon, Northwest Territories begin to ease COVID-19 measures after month of no new cases

Health Global News - 0
Two of Canada’s three territories began the first phases of their economic reopening plans Friday, after a month without reporting any new cases of...
Read more

Five dead, 38 infected in second coronavirus outbreak at Langley, B.C., care home

Health Global News - 0
Health officials are working to contain a resurgent novel coronavirus outbreak at a Langley residential care home that has claimed five lives. It is the...
Read more

Canada’s daily coronavirus death toll is lowest since late April

Health Global News - 0
Canada reported fewer than 100 new deaths on Friday, bringing its national coronavirus death toll to 5,562. The number of COVID-19 cases went up by...
Read more

Five new COVID-19 deaths, 2 new outbreaks in B.C.

Health Global News - 0
British Columbia has recorded its highest single-day death toll from COVID-19 since April 20, as the province deals with two new outbreaks of the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv