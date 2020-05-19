British Columbians must remain ‘thoughtful and cautious’ as Province reopens

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region remains at 60 and two new cases were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,446, as announced by Health Officials on Tuesday.

According to Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, there are currently 325 active cases in B.C.

Henry says, out of the total cases, 1,975 have since recovered from the virus.

45 patients with COVID-19 are in hospital, while 12 of those are in ICU.

146 people across the province have since passed away from the virus.

As the Province begins to reopen, Henry says a safety plan must be put in place and more details from WorkSafeBC will be coming out in the days ahead to give direction as to how businesses can safely operate.

Henry reminds British Columbians to continue to be thoughtful and cautious to prevent the spread of COVID-19.