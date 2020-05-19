HealthNewsRegional

British Columbians must remain ‘thoughtful and cautious’ as Province reopens

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
B.C.'s top medical health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (right) with Health Minister Adrian Dix. B.C. government photo

Must Read

Energy NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Federal Government delays decision on NOVA Gas Transmission project

OTTAWA, O.N. - The Federal Government has delayed making a decision on the NOVA Gas Transmission 2021...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

British Columbians must remain ‘thoughtful and cautious’ as Province reopens

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region remains at 60 and...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

FSJ RCMP seeking information about a man handing out candy to children

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John RCMP are seeking the public for information following reports of a...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region remains at 60 and two new cases were confirmed across the province, bringing British Columbia’s total to 2,446, as announced by Health Officials on Tuesday.

According to Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, there are currently 325 active cases in B.C.

Henry says, out of the total cases, 1,975 have since recovered from the virus.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

45 patients with COVID-19 are in hospital, while 12 of those are in ICU.

146 people across the province have since passed away from the virus.

As the Province begins to reopen, Henry says a safety plan must be put in place and more details from WorkSafeBC will be coming out in the days ahead to give direction as to how businesses can safely operate.

Henry reminds British Columbians to continue to be thoughtful and cautious to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Previous articleWestern Archives project looks to collect local experiences of COVID-19 pandemic
Next articleFederal Government delays decision on NOVA Gas Transmission project

More Articles Like This

Federal Government delays decision on NOVA Gas Transmission project

Energy News Adam Reaburn - 0
OTTAWA, O.N. - The Federal Government has delayed making a decision on the NOVA Gas Transmission 2021 project due to COVID-19.
Read more

Western Archives project looks to collect local experiences of COVID-19 pandemic

Health Global News - 0
London-area residents are being invited to share their COVID-19-related creations, experiences and stories as part of a project by Western Archives aimed at helping...
Read more

Mexico City’s coronavirus deaths are triple its official toll, report suggests

Health Global News - 0
A registry of death certificates in Mexico City suggests there were 4,577 cases where doctors mentioned coronavirus or COVID-19 as a possible or probable...
Read more

Fanshawe College to begin partial reopening in late July

Health Global News - 0
Fanshawe College has released its plans for students for the rest of the winter and summer semesters and for the upcoming fall semester amid...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv