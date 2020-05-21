Health

Business as usual? Quebec retailers report slower sales amid coronavirus reopening

Avatar
By Global News
business-as-usual?-quebec-retailers-report-slower-sales-amid-coronavirus-reopening

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Washouts, flodding experienced on Dawson Creek Roads

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Argo Roads South Peace is warning drivers of some driving hazards as the Dawson Creek...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

BC Transit to continue with COVID-19 safety measures as Province restarts

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Transit is continuing with many of the safety measures put in place to...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Ottawa announces more funding for Indigenous people living off-reserves

OTTAWA, O.N. - The Prime Minister has announced new funding for Indigenous people living in urban centres.
Read more
Avatar
Global News

More than two weeks after being allowed to reopen following the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions, Quebec store owners are finding that permission to open up doesn’t mean a return to business as usual.

While many other provinces are just beginning to ease partial lockdown measures, most Quebec retailers outside the Montreal area have been allowed to open since May 4, as long as they have a door to the outside and can ensure physical distancing.

Store owners contacted by The Canadian Press report lower-than-usual sales and a drop in customers — but they say those who come are there to buy.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Georges Dussault, who owns an antique shop in the Laurentians area north of Montreal, says business has been “very, very quiet.”

READ MORE: A look at how Montreal hair salons and spas will operate once they reopen

Dussault, who has been in the business for 30 years, says he’s heavily dependent on tourists who visit the scenic region north of Montreal.

Story continues below advertisement

Since reopening last week, Antiquites la Maison Bleue has seen only one to three customers per day — most of whom are buying smaller items such as old doorknobs or window frames for renovation projects.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleQuebec day camps to open on June 22 amid coronavirus pandemic
Next articleCoronavirus: More than 40,000 health-care workers taking part in hydroxychloroquine trial

More Articles Like This

Advocates say Montreal inmate’s COVID-19 death highlights need for action

Health Global News - 0
By The Canadian Press Posted May 21, 2020 2:07 pm Rights groups and families of detainees are calling for action from the Quebec government after an...
Read more

BC Transit to continue with COVID-19 safety measures as Province restarts

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Transit is continuing with many of the safety measures put in place to respond to COVID-19 and is...
Read more

Coronavirus: More than 40,000 health-care workers taking part in hydroxychloroquine trial

Health Global News - 0
LONDON/BANGKOK — Healthcare workers in Britain and Thailand have started taking part in a trial to determine whether two anti-malarial drugs can prevent COVID-19,...
Read more

Quebec day camps to open on June 22 amid coronavirus pandemic

Health Global News - 0
Posted May 21, 2020 8:54 am Updated May 21, 2020 1:17 pm Quebec is giving the green light for day camps across the province to open...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv