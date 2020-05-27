Businesses to share experiences during COVID-19 at next Chamber Virtual Roundtable

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce is hosting another edition of a virtual roundtable this Thursday, May 28, for local business owners.

Instead of having a featured guest speaker, this edition of the virtual roundtable will be an opportunity for business owners to speak.

If you are a business that is reopening or looking to reopen, you can share, with other local businesses, your story of reopening and the challenges you are facing during the on-going COVID-19 situation.

As of May 19, the Province gave permission for businesses to reopen, given proper safety measures were being followed.

The virtual roundtable is taking place this Thursday, May 28, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

More information on the virtual roundtable can be found by visiting fsjchamber.com.