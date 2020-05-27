News

Businesses to share experiences during COVID-19 at next Chamber Virtual Roundtable

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Businesses to share experiences during COVID-19 at next Chamber Virtual Roundtable

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce is hosting another edition of...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Northern Health continues to see highest rate of illicit drug toxicity deaths

VICTORIA, B.C. – The B.C. Coroners Service has released an updated report on illicit drug toxicity deaths to the end of...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Hot springs to remain closed all summer at Liard River Provincial Park

FORT NELSON, B.C. - The Liard River Provincial Park will open to camping June 1, but the...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce is hosting another edition of a virtual roundtable this Thursday, May 28, for local business owners.

Instead of having a featured guest speaker, this edition of the virtual roundtable will be an opportunity for business owners to speak.

If you are a business that is reopening or looking to reopen, you can share, with other local businesses, your story of reopening and the challenges you are facing during the on-going COVID-19 situation.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

As of May 19, the Province gave permission for businesses to reopen, given proper safety measures were being followed.

The virtual roundtable is taking place this Thursday, May 28, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

More information on the virtual roundtable can be found by visiting fsjchamber.com.

Previous articleNorthern Health continues to see highest rate of illicit drug toxicity deaths

More Articles Like This

Northern Health continues to see highest rate of illicit drug toxicity deaths

News Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – The B.C. Coroners Service has released an updated report on illicit drug toxicity deaths to the end of April 2020. According to the Coroners...
Read more

Hot springs to remain closed all summer at Liard River Provincial Park

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT NELSON, B.C. - The Liard River Provincial Park will open to camping June 1, but the hot springs will remain closed...
Read more

BC Hydro to conduct more work in Hudson’s Hope for Site C

News Scott Brooks - 0
HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - Over the next couple of weeks, as part of the Site C Project, B.C. Hydro says it will be conducting archaeological...
Read more

The driver of tanker truck dies in crash

News Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The RCMP have confirmed the driver of a tanker truck that caught fire Tuesday has died.
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv