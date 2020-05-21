NewsRegional

Busy long weekend for BCCOS after receiving many reports of violations

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Conservation Officer Service was busy over the May Long Weekend, May 16 to the 18, providing enforcement to ensure public safety and protect B.C.’s environment, fish and wildlife resources.

According to the Conservation Officer Service, enforcement included the monitoring of activity at various recreation sites to ensure compliance with day-use only and providing support and enforcement to B.C. Parks as necessary.

The Conservation Officer Service says, over the long weekend, it issued 100 orders to vacate and more than 190 charges and 170 warnings relating to violations such as illegal camping in rec sites or parks.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Some violations within the Peace Region included the seizure of a firearm and the illegal hunting of a moose and her calf.

The Conservation Officer Service also says the RAPP line received 103 reports of incidents over the long weekend.

Previous articleIndividual cleanup scheduled for Charlie Lake June 1 to 14
Next articleFort St John North Peace Museum to reopen June 15, looking to document COVID-19

