Health

Bye-bye buffets? What COVID-19 means for restaurants offering self-serve food

Avatar
By Global News
bye-bye-buffets?-what-covid-19-means-for-restaurants-offering-self-serve-food

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Dawson Creek Fire Department investigating fire in Mile Zero Trailer Park

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Dawson Creek Fire Department was called to an early morning fire.
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

McLeod Lake Indian Band member tests positive for COVID-19

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - The McLeod Lake Indian Band says a band member that lives in Prince...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

One new case of COVID-19 in Northern Health

VICTORIA, B.C. – There is one new case of COVID-19 in the Northern Health region.
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Some public health officers are warning people not to share food in social settings in this time of pandemic, but does that mean Sunday brunch buffets, Chinese self-serve and restaurant salad bars could become a thing of the past?

Jeff Farber, director of the Canadian Research Institute for Food Safety at the University of Guelph, believes restaurants offering buffets are going to be facing difficult times until there is a vaccine for COVID-19.

Highly touched surfaces at buffet tables are a big concern as they increase the chances of spreading the novel coronavirus, he says.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“In a busy buffet, you could have hundreds of people handling the same instrument to put food onto their plates,” he says. “You have people who are congregating … at the soda dispensers.”

Story continues below advertisement

A spokesman for an organization representing the food-services industry doesn’t believe buffets will be left off the menu for good.

But David Lefebvre, a vice-president at Restaurants Canada, does think the industry faces challenges and will have to innovate as restaurants gradually reopen.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleModerna’s coronavirus vaccine shows signs of success in early-stage trial

More Articles Like This

Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine shows signs of success in early-stage trial

Health Global News - 0
Moderna Inc said on Monday its experimental COVID-19 vaccine showed promise in a small early-stage trial, with the vaccine producing virus-neutralizing antibodies similar to...
Read more

Loss of smell, taste added to U.K.’s official COVID-19 symptom list

Health Global News - 0
By Staff Reuters Posted May 18, 2020 8:28 am Updated May 18, 2020 8:34 am 2:36Coronavirus around the world: May 17, 2020 A record-high number of people tuned in...
Read more

Zoom fatigue? How to tell loved ones you don’t want to video chat

Health Global News - 0
It’s Friday night and your friends want to have a “Zoom party.” You’re stuck at home and have no other plans, but between work and...
Read more

Canada’s coronavirus cases almost at 77K as death toll climbs to 5,782

Health Global News - 0
Canada reported 1,138 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, along with 103 new deaths, bringing the country’s death toll to 5,782. There are now a total...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv