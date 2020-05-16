Health

Can dogs detect COVID-19? U.K. researchers are studying if they can pick up the scent

By Global News
Global News

Researchers in the United Kingdom have received government funding to determine if dogs can detect COVID-19 through scent, which could lead to a new form of tracing the spread of the disease.

Britain’s health department announced Saturday it has granted 500,000 pounds ($853,000 CAD) toward the research, which will be conducted by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, Durham University and a British charity, Medical Detection Dogs.

Innovation Minister James Bethell said the clinical trial will help determine whether so-called “COVID dogs” can reliably detect the disease, and even stop it from spreading.

“Bio-detection dogs already detect specific cancers and we believe this innovation might provide speedy results as part of our wider testing strategy,” Bethell said in a statement.

Samples of the odour of COVID-19 patients from London hospitals will be provided to six labradors and cocker spaniels, who will be trained to distinguish the smell from that of people who are not infected.

The goal is to make the dogs able to detect COVID-19 in people even if they aren’t showing any symptoms.

2:48Study investigates how COVID-19 infections impact pets

Study investigates how COVID-19 infections impact pets

"If successful,

