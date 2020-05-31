can-i-try-on-clothes-now-that-stores-are-reopening?

After months of online-only shopping or curbside pickup, retailers across Canada are slowly reopening as coronavirus closures lift.

In Montreal, shoppers lined up outside clothing stores this week as some businesses were given the green light to open their doors on May 25.

Shopper Serge Benoualid told Global News he was happy to wait outside a Montreal Hudson’s Bay department store to buy new summer clothes.

“I’m not a big shopper online,” he said.

In B.C., retail stores were able to reopen as of mid-May under enhanced protocols, and malls could reopen in Alberta as of May 14. Ontario allowed retail stores located outside of indoor shopping malls to reopen as of May 19.

But just because you can now shop in-person for clothing doesn’t mean it’s the same experience. In fact, many stores may not let you try on garments due to concerns around COVID-19 transmission.

Closed or limited fitting rooms

Fitting rooms are currently closed at Hudson’s Bay stores, a spokesperson for the company told Global News.

