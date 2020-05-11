Canada almost at 5K coronavirus deaths, close to 69K cases — more than 32K active

Canada reported 1,148 new coronavirus cases and 178 new deaths on Sunday, bringing the country closer to the grim milestone of 5,000 novel coronavirus deaths.

As of Sunday evening, Canada’s death toll stood at 4,871. More than 80 per cent of the 178 new deaths in Sunday’s daily tally came from Quebec, which reported 142 fatalities.

The province continues to account for 60 per cent of the overall national death toll, and close to 55 per cent of the overall case count. Quebec is Canada’s second most populous province and has the highest death toll of all the provinces (2,928 deaths).

Novel coronavirus cases overall stand at 68,839 in Canada.

More than 32,000 of these cases are considered active, while more than 31,000 people have recovered since the pandemic began. More than 1.1 million tests have taken place in Canada so far. These numbers are tallied daily using figures provided by federal and provincial authorities.

