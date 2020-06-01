Health

Canada approaches 91K coronavirus cases; sharp rise in daily deaths due to glitch

By Global News
Global News

Canada’s new coronavirus cases remained in the triple-digit territory for the sixth day in a row, for a total of nearly 91,000 infections.

The vast bulk of the 756 new COVID-19 cases stem from Quebec and Ontario, which collectively account for a majority of the national death toll and caseload. More than 48,000 people are considered recovered so far across Canada.

The death toll rose by 221 on Sunday — but 165 of these were fatalities that date back several days.

This is because Quebec reported a sharp rise in deaths — 202 in total — on Sunday due to a technical glitch. Only 37 of these deaths were from the last 24 hours, while the rest of the fatalities date back several days and weren’t taken into account earlier due to technical issues.

That leaves Sunday’s daily death toll, using figures from the past 24 hours, at 57 — the lowest it’s been since early April. The overall death toll stands at 7,295.

Quebec, the hardest-hit province in Canada, saw 408 new cases, bringing its total to more than 51,000 cases,

