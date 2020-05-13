Health

Canada authorizes use of first blood tests to detect COVID-19 antibodies

Avatar
By Global News
canada-authorizes-use-of-first-blood-tests-to-detect-covid-19-antibodies

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Wet’suwet’en deal recognizes rights and title, sets stage for ongoing talks

SMITHERS, B.C. — A draft agreement between hereditary chiefs who oppose a...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Low number of new COVID-19 cases, Province launches new survey for pandemic

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region remains at...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

School playgrounds open to public use

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 says the public can start to use school playgrounds.
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Posted May 12, 2020 10:02 pm

Updated May 12, 2020 10:03 pm

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

2:13Reality check: Why antibody tests aren’t yet widely used

Reality check: Why antibody tests aren’t yet widely used

Health Canada says it has authorized the first use COVID-19 blood tests in Canada.

A statement released Tuesday from Health Canada said that blood tests, known as serological tests, will be used in Canadian laboratories to “detect antibodies specific to COVID-19,” according to a press statement from Health Canada.

Health Canada said that at least one million Canadian blood samples would be collected and tested over the next two years to track the virus in both the general population and in groups that are at higher risk of being infected, such as health-care workers and the elderly.

“Serological testing will contribute to a better understanding of whether people who have been infected by COVID-19 are immune to the virus,” read the statement.

1:55Coronavirus outbreak: New antibody test could be key in COVID-19 fight

Advertisement

Coronavirus outbreak: New antibody test could be key in COVID-19 fight

“Further research will also help us fully understand the relationship between positive antibody tests and protection against re-infection.”

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…


View link »

Advertisement

© 2020 Global News,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleOutbreak of COVID-19 reported at Quebec daycares for essential workers: Ministry of Education
Next articleB.C. well positioned to host games if NHL returns to complete the season: premier

More Articles Like This

B.C. well positioned to host games if NHL returns to complete the season: premier

Health Global News - 0
If the NHL returns this season, British Columbia is on the fast track to hosting games. Premier John Horgan spoke to NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman...
Read more

Outbreak of COVID-19 reported at Quebec daycares for essential workers: Ministry of Education

Health Global News - 0
A Rosemont school that was operating as a daycare for essential workers has been forced to close its doors for two weeks, after two...
Read more

B.C.’s top doctor gives dating advice, how to ‘keep our germs to ourselves’ amid COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
As British Columbians face the prospect of slowly expanding their social circles, B.C.’s provincial health officer is urging the public to be extra cautious...
Read more

Low number of new COVID-19 cases, Province launches new survey for pandemic

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region remains at 57 and 7 new cases...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv