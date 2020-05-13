canada-authorizes-use-of-first-blood-tests-to-detect-covid-19-antibodies

Posted May 12, 2020 10:02 pm

Reality check: Why antibody tests aren't yet widely used

Health Canada says it has authorized the first use COVID-19 blood tests in Canada.

A statement released Tuesday from Health Canada said that blood tests, known as serological tests, will be used in Canadian laboratories to “detect antibodies specific to COVID-19,” according to a press statement from Health Canada.

Health Canada said that at least one million Canadian blood samples would be collected and tested over the next two years to track the virus in both the general population and in groups that are at higher risk of being infected, such as health-care workers and the elderly.

“Serological testing will contribute to a better understanding of whether people who have been infected by COVID-19 are immune to the virus,” read the statement.

Coronavirus outbreak: New antibody test could be key in COVID-19 fight

“Further research will also help us fully understand the relationship between positive antibody tests and protection against re-infection.”

