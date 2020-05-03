canada-not-drawing-‘firm-conclusions’-on-theory-virus-escaped-from-china-lab:-trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is not drawing “firm conclusions” on allegations that the novel coronavirus — which has now caused devastation worldwide — came from a lab in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Trudeau said Canada has been working with its Five Eyes partners — Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States — on “various” pieces of intelligence regarding the COVID-19 outbreak.

But, he said it is “too early to draw firm conclusions.”

Trudeau said Canada will continue to work with intelligence and allies around the world to “find answers to the many questions people are asking.”

Asked by reporters if an investigation had been ordered into the claims, Trudeau said Canada is working with partners and “indeed independently” on “many security issues that are important to Canadians at this point.”

But, he said his government’s main focus “remains on how we are working to protect Canadians.”

China has insisted the laboratory is not to blame,

