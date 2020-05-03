Health

Canada not drawing ‘firm conclusions’ on theory virus escaped from China lab: Trudeau

By Global News
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

10cm of wet snow expected near Fort Nelson

FORT NELSON, B.C. - Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for higher terrain west and south...
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Kearl Lake project causing more COVID-19 cases in B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region...
Local Journalism InitiativeCarl Meyer, Local Journalism Initiative, National Observer - 0

B.C. groups divided by Trudeau’s ‘assault-style’ firearms ban

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's immediate ban on “assault-style” firearms is being praised by a Vancouver-based anti-violence group...
Avatar
Global News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is not drawing “firm conclusions” on allegations that the novel coronavirus — which has now caused devastation worldwide — came from a lab in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Trudeau said Canada has been working with its Five Eyes partners — Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States — on “various” pieces of intelligence regarding the COVID-19 outbreak.

But, he said it is “too early to draw firm conclusions.”

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Trudeau said Canada will continue to work with intelligence and allies around the world to “find answers to the many questions people are asking.”

Asked by reporters if an investigation had been ordered into the claims, Trudeau said Canada is working with partners and “indeed independently” on “many security issues that are important to Canadians at this point.”

But, he said his government’s main focus “remains on how we are working to protect Canadians.”

China has insisted the laboratory is not to blame,

