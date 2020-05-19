canada-on-un-security-council-would-help-world-rebuild-after-covid-19:-trudeau

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted May 19, 2020 1:41 pm

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada’s bid for a seat on the United Nations Security Council is more relevant now because of the need to rebuild the world after the COVID-19 crisis subsides. Canada is competing against Norway and Ireland for a two-year temporary seat on the council that would begin next year.

Trudeau is drawing a direct link between the pandemic and the aftermath of the Second World War, when Canada played a role in the founding of the UN, the Bretton Woods global financial institutions and other multilateral organizations such as NATO.

