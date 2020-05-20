canada-reports-1,040-new-coronavirus-cases,-including-70-more-deaths

Posted May 19, 2020 8:05 pm

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

1:06Coronavirus outbreak: U.S.-Canada border closure extended another 30 days

WATCH: Coronavirus outbreak — U.S.-Canada border closure extended another 30 days

Over 1,000 new coronavirus cases were reported across Canada on Tuesday, including 70 more deaths.

Tuesday’s numbers, which are tallied by provincial and federal health authorities, brings Canada’s COVID-19 total cases and deaths to 79,101 and 5,912, respectively.

Both Quebec and Ontario remained the provinces hit hardest by the pandemic.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

COVID-19 related deaths in Quebec, which saw an increase of 51 on Tuesday, now sit at 3,647, accounting for over 60 per cent of Canada’s total deaths.

2:02Coronavirus: Ford government announces commission to examine long-term care in Ontario

More to come…

Advertisement



View link »



Story continues below advertisement

© 2020 Global News,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS