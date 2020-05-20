Health

Canada reports 1,040 new coronavirus cases, including 70 more deaths

Avatar
By Global News
canada-reports-1,040-new-coronavirus-cases,-including-70-more-deaths

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

250,000 front line workers to get a temporary wage boost

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province and Federal Government will fund a lump-sum payment for 250,000 eligible front...
Read more
Energy NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Federal Government delays decision on NOVA Gas Transmission project

OTTAWA, O.N. - The Federal Government has delayed making a decision on the NOVA Gas Transmission 2021...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

British Columbians must remain ‘thoughtful and cautious’ as Province reopens

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region remains at 60 and...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Posted May 19, 2020 8:05 pm

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

1:06Coronavirus outbreak: U.S.-Canada border closure extended another 30 days

WATCH: Coronavirus outbreak — U.S.-Canada border closure extended another 30 days

Over 1,000 new coronavirus cases were reported across Canada on Tuesday, including 70 more deaths.

Tuesday’s numbers, which are tallied by provincial and federal health authorities, brings Canada’s COVID-19 total cases and deaths to 79,101 and 5,912, respectively.

Both Quebec and Ontario remained the provinces hit hardest by the pandemic.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

COVID-19 related deaths in Quebec, which saw an increase of 51 on Tuesday, now sit at 3,647, accounting for over 60 per cent of Canada’s total deaths.

2:02Coronavirus: Ford government announces commission to examine long-term care in Ontario

More to come…

Advertisement


View link »

Story continues below advertisement

© 2020 Global News,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleAlberta’s auditor general ‘very likely’ to review province’s COVID-19 response
Next articleB.C. revises COVID-19 visitor restrictions after woman with disability dies alone in hospital

More Articles Like This

B.C. revises COVID-19 visitor restrictions after woman with disability dies alone in hospital

Health Global News - 0
The B.C. government has revised its policy around essential support visitors in hospitals during the novel coronavirus pandemic. The change comes after the death of...
Read more

Alberta’s auditor general ‘very likely’ to review province’s COVID-19 response

Health Global News - 0
Posted May 19, 2020 6:34 pm Updated May 19, 2020 7:20 pm The province’s auditor general is “very likely” to examine Alberta’s response to the COVID-19...
Read more

Tennis, anyone? Ottawa reopening some outdoor park amenities

Health Global News - 0
The City of Ottawa is restoring access to some outdoor park facilities and sports fields as part of Ontario’s early-stage reopening plans amid the...
Read more

Months after coronavirus was first detected, many questions remain unanswered

Health Global News - 0
More than four months after the first case of the novel coronavirus was detected in Canada, health officials and researchers are still working around...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv