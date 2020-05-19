Health

Canada reports 1,070 new coronavirus cases as daily death toll lowers to 60

Avatar
By Global News
canada-reports-1,070-new-coronavirus-cases-as-daily-death-toll-lowers-to-60

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

One more case of COVID-19 in the Northern Health region

VICTORIA, B.C. – There is one new case of COVID-19, bringing our regions total to 60.
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Biden vowing to rip up Keystone XL approvals if former VP wins White House

WASHINGTON — Joe Biden's campaign lobbed a spanner into Alberta's post-pandemic economic recovery strategy Monday with a promise to...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Dawson Creek Fire Department investigating fire in Mile Zero Trailer Park

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Dawson Creek Fire Department was called to an early morning fire.
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Posted May 18, 2020 10:04 pm

Updated May 18, 2020 10:05 pm

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

45:59Coronavirus: The New Reality May 17

Coronavirus: The New Reality May 17

Canada recorded 1,070 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, including 60 more deaths.

The new numbers bring Canada’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths to 78,061 and 5,842, respectively.

More than 50 per cent of Canada’s coronavirus cases have recovered as well, with 39, 251 people declared virus-free as of May 18.

3:50Ask an Expert: COVID-19 and pets

Ask an Expert: COVID-19 and pets

Advertisement

More to come…


View link »

Story continues below advertisement

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous article14 CAF members assisting long-term care homes diagnosed with COVID-19: source

More Articles Like This

14 CAF members assisting long-term care homes diagnosed with COVID-19: source

Health Global News - 0
Fourteen Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members assigned to the military’s COVID-19 response operation have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, Global News has learned. According...
Read more

One more case of COVID-19 in the Northern Health region

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – There is one new case of COVID-19, bringing our regions total to 60. Dr. Bonnie Henry...
Read more

Coronavirus: Alberta to continue to test asymptomatic Calgary residents this week

Health Global News - 0
A spokesperson for Alberta Health says the province will continue to offer asymptomatic testing to residents of the Calgary zone as provincial health officials...
Read more

N.L., P.E.I. have had no new coronavirus cases in over a week

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted May 18, 2020 5:09 pm 2:22New Brunswick and P.E.I. discussing possible ‘border bubble’ WATCH: New Brunswick and P.E.I. discussing possible ‘border bubble’ Prince...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv