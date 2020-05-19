canada-reports-1,070-new-coronavirus-cases-as-daily-death-toll-lowers-to-60

Posted May 18, 2020 10:04 pm
Updated May 18, 2020 10:05 pm
Community Interviews with Moose FM
45:59Coronavirus: The New Reality May 17
Coronavirus: The New Reality May 17
Canada recorded 1,070 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, including 60 more deaths.
The new numbers bring Canada’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths to 78,061 and 5,842, respectively.
More than 50 per cent of Canada’s coronavirus cases have recovered as well, with 39, 251 people declared virus-free as of May 18.
3:50Ask an Expert: COVID-19 and pets
Ask an Expert: COVID-19 and pets
More to come…
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.