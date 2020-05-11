canada-reports-1,131-new-coronavirus-cases,-including-122-more-deaths

Posted May 11, 2020 6:59 pm

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

1:43Coronavirus outbreak: Anticipate ‘adjustments’ to provincial reopening plans, health minister says

WATCH: Coronavirus update — Anticipate ‘adjustments’ to provincial reopening plans, health minister says

Canada reported over 1,100 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, including 122 more deaths linked to the disease.

Today’s numbers brings the total number of confirmed cases in Canada to 69,970.

As of May 11, a total of 4,993 people in Canada have died as a result of the coronavirus.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

More to come…

2:49Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau outlines safeguards to ensure aid for large companies not taken advantage of



View link »



Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS