Health

Canada reports 1,131 new coronavirus cases, including 122 more deaths

Avatar
By Global News
canada-reports-1,131-new-coronavirus-cases,-including-122-more-deaths

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

RCMP looking for man who left the Dawson Creek Hospital

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Dawson Creek RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Fire Department responds to small balcony fire

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Fire Department responded to a small apartment fire...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Council approves small drop in property taxes

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John City Council has approved property taxes will remain the...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Posted May 11, 2020 6:59 pm

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

1:43Coronavirus outbreak: Anticipate ‘adjustments’ to provincial reopening plans, health minister says

WATCH: Coronavirus update — Anticipate ‘adjustments’ to provincial reopening plans, health minister says

Canada reported over 1,100 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, including 122 more deaths linked to the disease.

Today’s numbers brings the total number of confirmed cases in Canada to 69,970.

As of May 11, a total of 4,993 people in Canada have died as a result of the coronavirus.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

More to come…

2:49Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau outlines safeguards to ensure aid for large companies not taken advantage of


View link »

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleMore coronavirus aid for Canadian meat plants may not come for months, officials say
Next article2nd death at Cargill prompts calls from Alberta NDP, union to shut down meat plant

More Articles Like This

2nd death at Cargill prompts calls from Alberta NDP, union to shut down meat plant

Health Global News - 0
Alberta’s Opposition NDP, along with union leaders, is calling on the province to shut down a Cargill meat-packing plant so it can be determined...
Read more

More coronavirus aid for Canadian meat plants may not come for months, officials say

Health Global News - 0
Tens of millions of federal dollars aimed at helping food processors deal with a rash of COVID-19 outbreaks might not move until the end...
Read more

Council approves small drop in property taxes

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John City Council has approved property taxes will remain the same as 2019.
Read more

As the White House coronavirus outbreak spreads, Trump encourages states to reopen

Health Global News - 0
As he encouraged the country to “reopen,” President Donald Trump confronted cases of the coronavirus in the White House itself on Monday, spotlighting the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv