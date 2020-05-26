Health

Canada reports 121 more coronavirus deaths, more than 1,000 new cases

By Global News
Global News

Posted May 25, 2020 8:19 pm

Canada’s total cases of the novel coronavirus passed the 85,000 mark on Monday after a total of 1,014 more cases were announced.

The new cases, which include 121 more deaths, were tallied from data released by provincial and federal health authorities across the country.

The added numbers brings Canada’s total cases and deaths to 85,700 and 6,545, respectively.

More to come…


© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

