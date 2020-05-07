Health

Canada reports 189 more deaths, more than 1,400 new coronavirus cases

Avatar
By Global News
canada-reports-189-more-deaths,-more-than-1,400-new-coronavirus-cases

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Ministry of Education working with school districts to phase-in classroom learning

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Ministry of Education says it is working with all 60 school districts and independent schools...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Premier lays out plan to reopen economy with changes starting in the next week

VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan rolled out the Provincial plan to slowly restart the economy by...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Total COVID-19 cases now up to 54 in Northern Health, 23 new cases across the province

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region is now...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Canada reported an additional 1,450 cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, including 189 more deaths.

Wednesday’s numbers — which were tallied by Global News from both numbers released by provincial and federal health authorities — brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Canada to 63,485.

As of May 6, the country’s death toll from the virus reached at least 4,232, with cases in Ontario and Quebec once again making up the brunt of Canada’s new infections.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 412 new cases and 68 more deaths, bringing its provincial total and death toll to 18,722 and 1,492, respectively.

A total of 13,222 people have since recovered from the disease caused by the virus, however, accounting for 70.6 per cent of all cases.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec, which remains the epicentre of Canada’s COVID-19 outbreak, announced an additional 112 deaths linked to the virus on Wednesday, alongside 910 more cases.

1:15Coronavirus outbreak: Public health officials address COVID-19 outbreak in northern Saskatchewan First Nations community

Advertisement

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleCoronavirus: Western University face shield initiative sees production boost from General Dynamics
Next articleSome B.C. campgrounds to reopen June 1 amid coronavirus pandemic

More Articles Like This

Some B.C. campgrounds to reopen June 1 amid coronavirus pandemic

Health Global News - 0
It appears camping season in British Columbia won’t be a complete write-off during the novel coronavirus pandemic. The provincial government unveiled its plan to reopen...
Read more

Coronavirus: Western University face shield initiative sees production boost from General Dynamics

Health Global News - 0
An initiative launched by Western University to design and produce face shields for frontline medical workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic is getting some big...
Read more

B.C. sets mid-May target to reopen restaurants with coronavirus precautions

Health Global News - 0
B.C. restaurants could soon get the green light to reopen with enhanced precautions to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. Provincial health officer Dr....
Read more

Timeline: How B.C. plans to reopen amid COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
Posted May 6, 2020 7:26 pm Updated May 6, 2020 7:27 pm B.C. has laid out a four-phase plan to reopen the economy, health-care system and...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv