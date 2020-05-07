canada-reports-189-more-deaths,-more-than-1,400-new-coronavirus-cases

Canada reported an additional 1,450 cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, including 189 more deaths.

Wednesday’s numbers — which were tallied by Global News from both numbers released by provincial and federal health authorities — brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Canada to 63,485.

As of May 6, the country’s death toll from the virus reached at least 4,232, with cases in Ontario and Quebec once again making up the brunt of Canada’s new infections.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 412 new cases and 68 more deaths, bringing its provincial total and death toll to 18,722 and 1,492, respectively.

A total of 13,222 people have since recovered from the disease caused by the virus, however, accounting for 70.6 per cent of all cases.

Quebec, which remains the epicentre of Canada’s COVID-19 outbreak, announced an additional 112 deaths linked to the virus on Wednesday, alongside 910 more cases.

