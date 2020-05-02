Health

Canada reports more than 55,000 COVID-19 cases, with close to 3,400 deaths

By Global News
Global News

Canada’s death toll from COVID-19 approached 3,400 on Friday, with confirmed cases totalling a little over 55,000. 

Tallied daily based on updates from provincial health authorities across Canada, the numbers include at least 22,361 recoveries from the virus and 868,478 tests.

Nationwide, the number of cases totalled 55,061.

The majority of cases and deaths are in Ontario and Quebec. Both comprise more than 80 per cent of the national case count. 

Quebec reported more than 1,100 new cases and 163 new deaths on Friday, for a total of 28,648 cases and 2,022 deaths. Despite having the highest number of fatalities and cases in the country, Quebec is moving towards gradually reopening, prompting backlash for the provincial government. More than 6,000 people have recovered from the virus.

Ontario announced 421 new COVID-19 cases and 39 deaths, for a total of 16,608 cases and 1,121 deaths since the pandemic began. Earlier this week, the province released guidelines for a slow reopening of businesses. Close to 11,000 people have recovered so far.

Alberta has the highest number of COVID-19 cases after Ontario and Quebec by a large margin,

