canada-sees-another-1,100-new-coronavirus-cases,-98-more-deaths

Over 1,100 more Canadians were confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus Friday, which has killed 98 more people over the past 24 hours.

According to provincial health data compiled by Global News, the number of COVID-19 cases nationwide climbed by 1,156 for a new total of 82,469. Canada’s death toll has now reached 6,250, meaning just over 7.5 per cent of all confirmed cases have resulted in a patient’s death.

Of the remaining cases, 42,607 have now recovered — leaving 33,612 active cases.

Nearly all of Friday’s newly-announced cases once again came from Ontario and Quebec, where 441 and 646 new cases were reported, respectively.

Ontario reported 28 more deaths, while in Quebec 65 more patients have died.

In Atlantic Canada, only Nova Scotia saw an increase in cases with two. New Brunswick continues to only have one active case, while Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador have not had an increase in weeks.

