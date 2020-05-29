canada-sees-fewer-than-1,000-new-coronavirus-cases-for-3rd-consecutive-day

For the third day in a row, the number of new coronavirus infections in Canada remained below 1,000.

But every province except for Prince Edward Island reported at least one new case on Thursday, with New Brunswick reporting a cluster of cases linked to a health-care worker who failed to self-isolate after returning from Quebec.

Canada reported 994 new cases of COVID-19 — slightly more than Wednesday’s 872 — and 112 new deaths, for a total of 88,501 cases and 6,877 deaths.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Nearly 47,000 people across the country are deemed recovered, and more than 1.6 million tests have taken place, the majority of them in Ontario and Quebec.

The two provinces together account for more than 86 per cent of Canada’s cases, and 94 per cent of the national death toll.

Story continues below advertisement

With the exception of PEI, all the Atlantic provinces reported new cases on Thursday.

1:46Saskatchewan company creates coronavirus decontamination unit using ozone gas

Saskatchewan company creates coronavirus decontamination unit using ozone gas

New Brunswick saw three new cases linked to a health-care worker,

Advertisement

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS