canada-sees-fewer-than-1,000-new-coronavirus-cases-for-first-time-since-march

Canada reported fewer than 1,000 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus Tuesday, marking the first time in nearly two months the daily increase was in the triple digits.

Six provinces saw a combined 937 new tests come back positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. To date, 86,636 cases have been confirmed — 45,352 of whom have since recovered.

Another 94 patients have died from the disease since Monday, provincial health officials confirmed. Canada’s death toll now stands at 6,639 people.

Tuesday’s increase in cases is the lowest for the country since March 29, when 721 new cases were reported. The next day, 1,118 tests were confirmed positive, and each day until now has seen over a thousand new cases.

The majority of Tuesday’s cases once again came from Quebec and Ontario, which reported 614 and 287 new cases, respectively. Quebec also saw 70 more deaths from COVID-19, while 21 people have died in Ontario since Monday.

Ontario’s number of new cases was the lowest for the province since March 31,

