Health

Canada sees fewer than 1,000 new coronavirus cases for first time since March

Avatar
By Global News
canada-sees-fewer-than-1,000-new-coronavirus-cases-for-first-time-since-march

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Caremongering Fort St John holds food drive in support of Women’s Resource Society

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - As part of helping out the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, Caremongering Fort St....
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Truck fire on Alaska Highway

UPDATE - The highway is closed in both directions. https://twitter.com/dawsonrmnp/status/1265425192370737153?s=21
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

No new COVID-19 related deaths in BC, 11 new cases across Province as of Tuesday

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region is still at 62...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Canada reported fewer than 1,000 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus Tuesday, marking the first time in nearly two months the daily increase was in the triple digits.

Six provinces saw a combined 937 new tests come back positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. To date, 86,636 cases have been confirmed — 45,352 of whom have since recovered.

Another 94 patients have died from the disease since Monday, provincial health officials confirmed. Canada’s death toll now stands at 6,639 people.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Tuesday’s increase in cases is the lowest for the country since March 29, when 721 new cases were reported. The next day, 1,118 tests were confirmed positive, and each day until now has seen over a thousand new cases.

Story continues below advertisement

The majority of Tuesday’s cases once again came from Quebec and Ontario, which reported 614 and 287 new cases, respectively. Quebec also saw 70 more deaths from COVID-19, while 21 people have died in Ontario since Monday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Ontario’s number of new cases was the lowest for the province since March 31,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleSummer heat, humidity will be a problem when wearing COVID-19 masks outdoors: experts

More Articles Like This

Summer heat, humidity will be a problem when wearing COVID-19 masks outdoors: experts

Health Global News - 0
Soaring temperatures and thick humid air can cause breathing difficulties for a number of people as summer approaches each year. Add a cloth face mask...
Read more

No new COVID-19 related deaths in BC, 11 new cases across Province as of Tuesday

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Northern Health Region is still at 62 and 11 new cases were...
Read more

MLA Davies calling on government to help schools get PPE

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - MLA and Opposition Critic for Education, Dan Davies, is calling on the Provincial government to provide more...
Read more

Ontario NDP leader calls for long-term care minister’s resignation after disturbing report

Health Global News - 0
Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is calling for the resignation of the province’s long-term care minister after a report was released by the Canadian...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv