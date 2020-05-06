Health

Canada still considering gathering race-based coronavirus data, officials say

Avatar
By Global News
canada-still-considering-gathering-race-based-coronavirus-data,-officials-say

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Dawson Creek RCMP seek assistance in solving 2015 cold case

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Dawson Creek RCMP are continuing to seek the public's assistance in solving a cold case...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

SD 60 to bring Applied Design Skills and Technology lessons to your home

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - As part of bringing education to the home during the COVID-19 pandemic, School District...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

NAV Canada to suspend overnight air navigation services in FSJ and Fort Nelson

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - NAV Canada has announced the temporary suspension of overnight air navigation services as they...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted May 6, 2020 2:46 pm

Updated May 6, 2020 2:52 pm

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

3:36Does race and ethnicity matter when it comes to COVID-19?

WATCH: Does race and ethnicity matter when it comes to COVID-19?

The Public Health Agency of Canada says it is still looking into the possibility of collecting race-based data on COVID-19, despite months of calls from advocates for a clearer picture of who is contracting the disease and how it affects them.

Public health officials in the United States discovered weeks ago the deadly virus was disproportionately affecting black communities.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Advocates in Canada say the same situation may be playing out here on a smaller scale, but the government isn’t collecting the data to understand who is most at risk.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Currently Canada gathers only basic demographic data about people who test positive for the disease,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleWhat is Kawasaki disease? Doctors explore possible coronavirus connection in kids
Next articleDawson Creek RCMP seek assistance in solving 2015 cold case

More Articles Like This

What is Kawasaki disease? Doctors explore possible coronavirus connection in kids

Health Global News - 0
A mysterious illness possibly related to COVID-19 is bringing children to hospitals with symptoms ranging from reddened tongues to rashes and enlarged coronary arteries. Symptoms...
Read more

Domestic abuse calls to Ottawa police down during pandemic, but experts urge vigilance

Health Global News - 0
Ottawa police are receiving fewer calls about domestic abuse during the coronavirus pandemic, but experts say that doesn’t mean the problems related to violence...
Read more

Don’t ignore diabetes symptoms because you’re afraid of catching COVID-19, doctors say

Health Global News - 0
Since the coronavirus pandemic began, doctors across Canada have noticed a significant drop in the number of cases of Type 1 diabetes presenting at...
Read more

Canada to complete 1 million coronavirus tests, but numbers still falling short

Health Global News - 0
Canada is on track to complete its millionth test for COVID-19 sometime in the next 24 hours even as the country’s biggest province continues...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv