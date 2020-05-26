canada-takes-leading-role-in-global-cybersecurity-effort-to-counter-election-meddling

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted May 26, 2020 10:21 am

2:39China’s ambassador to Canada claims ‘China is a victim’ of coronavirus disinformation campaign

In an interview with Mercedes Stephenson, China‘s ambassador to Canada Cong Peiwu is insisting his country is being victimized by a campaign of disinformation about its role in the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Peiwu also faced questions about the fates of two Canadian citizens detained in China for more than one year in what is widely viewed as retaliation by China for Canada’s arrest of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou.

Canada is taking on a leadership role against electoral interference as part of an international cybersecurity effort.

Privy Council President Dominic LeBlanc says the federal government will be one of the three players on countering election meddling as part of the Paris Call for Trust and Security in Cyberspace.

As a co-lead, Canada will work with Microsoft and the Alliance for Securing Democracy in this area over the coming months.

The government says the surge of disinformation and cyberthreats emerging in the context of COVID-19 highlights the need to act.

