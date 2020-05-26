Health

Canada to co-host virtual UN conference on coronavirus amid bid for Security Council seat

By Global News
Global News

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted May 26, 2020 2:12 pm

2:29Trudeau puts UN Security Council bid into overdrive

Canada’s campaign for a United Nations Security Council seat has moved online, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes virtual meetings with key voting blocs. David Akin looks at Canada’s chances against Norway and Ireland, ahead of the June 21 vote.

Canada will co-host a major United Nations conference on dealing with the economic crisis spawned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will co-host the Thursday event with his Jamaican counterpart Andrew Holness and the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The top priority will be expanding liquidity in the global economy and maintaining financial stability while safeguarding the gains being made in helping less-developed countries.

The conference will raise Canada’s profile as it competes for a seat on UN Security Council next month against Norway and Ireland.

1:37Coronavirus outbreak: UN Security Council needs Canada post-pandemic,

