canada-to-co-host-virtual-un-conference-on-coronavirus-amid-bid-for-security-council-seat

May 26, 2020

Canada will co-host a major United Nations conference on dealing with the economic crisis spawned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will co-host the Thursday event with his Jamaican counterpart Andrew Holness and the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The top priority will be expanding liquidity in the global economy and maintaining financial stability while safeguarding the gains being made in helping less-developed countries.

The conference will raise Canada’s profile as it competes for a seat on UN Security Council next month against Norway and Ireland.

